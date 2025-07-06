x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Home > Movie News

Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Keerthy Suresh won a national award for her performance in Mahanati. After the pandemic arrived, Keerthy Suresh signed a series of web series and women-centric films. Most of them fell flat and the audience rejected them. Though she worked with stars, the actress failed to live up to the expectations in Telugu cinema from the past 2-3 years. Keerthy Suresh is charging big remuneration and has enough work for sure. But the actress is yet to score a solid hit in Telugu cinema.

Keerthy Suresh teamed up with Amazon Prime for Uppu Kappurambu. Suhas and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in this entertainer and Uppu Kappurambu is streaming on Amazon Prime. The response for this entertainer has been extremely poor and Keerthy Suresh got trolled. Keerthy hasn’t done any straight Telugu project recently and all eyes are on Uppu Kappurambu. But the web-based film turned out to be a complete disappointment. Her fans are left in shock for the choices made by Keerthy Suresh.

