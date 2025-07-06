Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices

Keerthy Suresh won a national award for her performance in Mahanati. After the pandemic arrived, Keerthy Suresh signed a series of web series and women-centric films. Most of them fell flat and the audience rejected them. Though she worked with stars, the actress failed to live up to the expectations in Telugu cinema from the past 2-3 years. Keerthy Suresh is charging big remuneration and has enough work for sure. But the actress is yet to score a solid hit in Telugu cinema.

Keerthy Suresh teamed up with Amazon Prime for Uppu Kappurambu. Suhas and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in this entertainer and Uppu Kappurambu is streaming on Amazon Prime. The response for this entertainer has been extremely poor and Keerthy Suresh got trolled. Keerthy hasn’t done any straight Telugu project recently and all eyes are on Uppu Kappurambu. But the web-based film turned out to be a complete disappointment. Her fans are left in shock for the choices made by Keerthy Suresh.