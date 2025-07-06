Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood

The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu brought the needed buzz for the film and kept an end to all the speculations. The team is now closing the theatrical deals and the quotes are quite big. Kubera was the last good film in Telugu cinema and the film released on June 20th. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa had a decent first weekend but the numbers dropped down over the weekdays. Nithiin’s Thammudu released on Friday and the film was badly rejected by the audience.

There is a huge vacuum in Tollywood as there are no releases for the next two weeks. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the next release in Telugu cinema and the film releases on July 24th. The film is expected to open on a strong note and it has to fill the vacuum in Telugu cinema for the month of July. Krish and Jyothi Krisna directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and AM Rathnam is the producer of this periodic drama.