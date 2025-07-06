Anirudh to join Yash’s Toxic

KGF star Yash took two years to start his next film after the super success of KGF: Chapter 2. He is shooting for Toxic, an action drama that is delayed by more than a year. The film was slated for summer release this year and it is pushed to next year. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai. The team has been on a hunt for the right music director for the film. As per the new buzz, Tamil top composer Anirudh has signed the project.

Anirudh is completely busy with several Tamil and Telugu films lined up. Impressed with the content, Anirudh signed the film. Toxic also marks Anirudh’s debut into Kannada cinema. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and it would be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Geethu Mohandas is the director and KVN Productions are the producers of Toxic. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Nayanthara plays an important role.