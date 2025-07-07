x
Shubman Gill Leads India to Historic Win Amid Nike Vest Controversy

Published on July 7, 2025 by nymisha

Shubman Gill Leads India to Historic Win Amid Nike Vest Controversy

After Kohli’s retirement, Rohit Sharma stepped aside, and Bumrah was unavailable, the captaincy was handed to a young and relatively inexperienced Shubman Gill.. The decision raised eyebrows, but Gill responded in the best way possible: with runs, leadership, and a record-breaking performance.

After narrowly missing victory in the first Test due to a few key errors, Team India came back stronger in the second. The result? A comprehensive 336-run victory over England—India’s largest overseas Test win by runs and their first-ever victory at Edgbaston.

India dominated all aspects of the match—batting, bowling, and captaincy. Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring a double century in the first innings and a century in the second, firmly establishing himself as the pillar of the team. The rest of the squad rose to the occasion as well. Akash Deep, in particular, made a massive statement, claiming 10 wickets across both innings.

Off-Field Buzz: The Nike Vest Controversy

Amid the on-field dominance, an unexpected off-field moment sparked widespread discussion. During India’s declaration in the second innings—called by Gill in the 83rd over with over an hour left in the day, he was seen wearing a black Nike vest.

This raised eyebrows because the BCCI currently has an exclusive apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas. The image of India’s Test captain wearing rival branding quickly spread online, leading to debates about player-brand professionalism, and whether this constituted a breach of sponsorship agreements.

While it may seem minor, such moments are carefully scrutinized in the world of elite sport. The incident has prompted questions about protocol, and the responsibilities that come with leading the national team not just on the field, but off it as well.

Despite the off-field distraction, one thing is clear: Shubman Gill has emerged as a leader for the future. His performance, both as a batter and captain, has ushered in what feels like the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket.

