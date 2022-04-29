Mahesh Babu, Keerthy’s Track In SVP Will Amuse You

Superstar Mahesh Babu who’s riding high with consecutive hits is all set to enthrall in Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh played Mahesh Babu’s ladylove in the family and action entertainer due for release on May 12th.

Editor Marthand K Venkatesh informs that the lead pair- Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s track in first half of the movie will be hilarious. “The first half of the movie will be highly entertaining. Every scene of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will amuse you for sure. It’s by far best movie of Mahesh Babu so far. It’s actually a mix of love and family entertainer like Geetha Govindam and a complete mass and action entertainer like Pokiri.”

Marthand says he got excited, the moment director Parasuram narrated him the story, during Geetha Govindam. “I didn’t recommend any changes or re-shoots, as the movie came out really well. Fans will have blast in theatres.”