Mahesh Babu returning as Producer

Published on August 11, 2025 by sankar

Mahesh Babu returning as Producer

Superstar Mahesh Babu floated his own production house GMB Entertainment and he co-produced Adivi Sesh’s Major, a pan-Indian attempt that received wide reception. Mahesh Babu formed a strong team to finalize scripts and they are not in a hurry. It is not a regular game and GMB is keen to produce interesting attempts. He is now returning back as producer with an interesting film that is titled Rao Bahadur. Young and talented actor Satyadev will play the lead role in Rao Bahadur.

The film will be directed by Venkatesh Maha and it will be co-produced by A+S Movies. A concept poster has been released today and the title, first look of the film will be released tomorrow. Mahesh Babu is completely focused on SS Rajamouli’s forest adventure which would be high on action. The film releases in 2027.

