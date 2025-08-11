x
Home > Politics

Is Avinash Reddy Sensing a Shift in Pulivendula?

Published on August 11, 2025 by Sanyogita

Is Avinash Reddy Sensing a Shift in Pulivendula?

Pulivendula, the political heartland of the YSR family is making headlines again, not for its calm, but for growing tension around the upcoming ZPTC elections. And right at the center of it all is MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who addressed the media with a sharp attack on the TDP government, accusing them of turning a blind eye to violence against YSRCP leaders.

But while he painted Pulivendula as a “peaceful town” now being disrupted, many people on the ground aren’t buying it. In fact, for those who’ve followed local politics for years, his statement comes off as tone-deaf or at the very least, conveniently forgetful.

The reality is, Pulivendula hasn’t exactly been a symbol of peace. Under the YSRCP’s rule, the town saw its fair share of political intimidation. Opposition voices were often sidelined, and the atmosphere, according to many locals, was anything but calm.

Avinash Reddy also claimed that police were targeting only YSRCP leaders, and made an emotional statement that if all male leaders were arrested, women from the party would take charge and lead the elections. While dramatic, it raised eyebrows, not just because of its theatrical flair, but because it sounded more like a politician feeling cornered than one in control.

For years, Pulivendula has been a YSRCP fortress. It’s the home turf of the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and a seat that the family and party have tightly held. But with shifting political winds and growing resistance from the TDP and other groups, that grip might not be as firm as it once was.

Which brings us to the real question: Is Avinash Reddy worried?

His recent statements suggest more than concern for his party’s cadre. They hint at a leader anxious about losing ground in a place where victory once felt automatic. The sudden appeals for peace, the accusations of police bias, and the emotional rhetoric all point to a party on the defensive.

One thing is clear: the days of uncontested dominance in Pulivendula are fading and that’s what’s really keeping Avinash Reddy up at night.

