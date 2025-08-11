Mythri to focus on Content-driven Films

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing big-budget films with stars of Indian cinema. They have films lined up with Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR and others. They will soon produce films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Ajith and others. The production house has a massive line up of films in the coming years. Mythri Movie Makers produced films like Uppena in the past and they are majorly focused on films with stars from the past few years.

They are now keen to produce content-driven films in the coming years. They are currently finalizing scripts to produce small-budget films without stars and introduce several youngsters. Mythri Movie Makers got a strong hold on the non-theatrical deals and they can recover the budgets of small-budget films through the non-theatrical market. They also established a strong distribution platform and they can release their films on their own. The production house is now focused on delivering a series of small films in the coming years.