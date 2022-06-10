Major First Week Worldwide Collections – Hit

Major has a good first week with a worldwide distributor share of 25 Cr. The film is a Hit at the box-office as it is a profitable venture for all involved parties. After a good weekend, the film has a very normal hold on the weekdays. There were huge expectations for the Hindi version of the film but it couldn’t do much. It has collected over 1 Million USD in the USA.
|Area
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|AP/TS first weekend Collections
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Nizam
|6.66 Cr
|4.77 Cr
|1.73 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.90 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|0.50 Cr
|UA
|2.25 Cr
|1.54 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|Guntur
|0.97 Cr
|0.75 Cr
|0.30
|East
|0.85 Cr
|0.65 Cr
|0.27 Cr
|West
|0.74 Cr
|0.56 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|Krishna
|0.93 Cr
|0.70 Cr
|0.28 Cr
|Nellore
|0.38 Cr
|0.26 Cr
|0.10 Cr
|Ap/Ts Total
|14.68 Cr
|10.53 Cr
|3.92 Cr
|ROI
|6 Cr
|OS
|5 Cr
|Worldwide
|25.68 Cr