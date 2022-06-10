Major First Week Worldwide Collections – Hit

Major First Week Worldwide Collections
Major First Week Worldwide Collections

Major has a good first week with a worldwide distributor share of 25 Cr. The film is a Hit at the box-office as it is a profitable venture for all involved parties. After a good weekend, the film has a very normal hold on the weekdays. There were huge expectations for the Hindi version of the film but it couldn’t do much. It has collected over 1 Million USD in the USA.

AreaFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsAP/TS first weekend Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam6.66 Cr4.77 Cr1.73 Cr
Ceeded1.90 Cr1.30 Cr0.50 Cr
UA2.25 Cr1.54 Cr0.54 Cr
Guntur0.97 Cr 0.75 Cr0.30
East0.85 Cr0.65 Cr0.27 Cr
West0.74 Cr0.56 Cr0.20 Cr
Krishna0.93 Cr0.70 Cr0.28 Cr
Nellore0.38 Cr0.26 Cr0.10 Cr
Ap/Ts Total14.68 Cr10.53 Cr3.92 Cr
ROI6 Cr
OS5 Cr
Worldwide25.68 Cr

