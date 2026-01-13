x
Home > Movie News

Maruthi about Raja Saab Trolls

Published on January 13, 2026 by sankar

Maruthi about Raja Saab Trolls

Prabhas’ recent offering Raja Saab released on January 9th and the response has been disastrous. The film’s director Maruthi has been trolled badly for his work and for his statements that he made before the film’s release. Maruthi was involved in controversies several times before the release but all of them were not planned and not intentional. During an interaction, Maruthi has responded about the trolls on the film and the negative feedback the film has been receiving.

“Raja Saab is a three year effort for me and my team. I worked hard all these three years and made a three-hour film. But now, I am being trolled badly and Nature is watching everything. Nature will take care of everyone and there comes a day for everyone who will realize about these trolls. This is not a curse and I am feeling sad” told Maruthi. He also said that Prabhas has been in touch with him everyday. Raja Saab is a horror fantasy produced by People Media Factory.

