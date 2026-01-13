MSVPG is the Fastest Script of Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has given his nod for successful director Anil Ravipudi and their combo film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released on January 12th across the globe. This is the 9th consecutive hit film for Anil Ravipudi and the hit machine has surprised everyone with his statement about the film. He said that he completed the entire script of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in just 25 days. A Thank You Meet took place today and Anil Ravipudi spoke about the film.

“I have a habit of writing the script of my film in Vizag. I usually spend over three months to complete the script of my films. For Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, I completed the script in 25 days. The first half of the script was completed in 15 days and the second half was wrapped up in 10 days. It is because of Megastar Chiranjeevi and his inspiration that made me complete the script in record time. I thank the audience and film lovers, Mega fans, for supporting the film” told Anil Ravipudi.