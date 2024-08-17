Midnight Drama Unfolds in Siddipet

In a late-night incident in Siddipet, tension escalated as Congress leaders and BRS supporters clashed over a controversial banner. The drama began when Congress members erected a large banner demanding the resignation of Harish Rao, with slogans claiming, “Congress has waived off farmer loans, and Harish Rao should resign.”

BRS supporters quickly arrived at the scene, attempting to remove the flexis. The situation grew tense, prompting police intervention to disperse the agitators. Agitators even attacked Harish Rao residence.

Harish Rao strongly condemned the incident on Twitter, stating, “Congress goons’ attack on the Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such a manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns. The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators. If an MLA’s residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have about their own safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable. @TelanganaDGP garu to take immediate action against this shocking incident and to ensure that such lawlessness is not tolerated.”

KTR also responded to the issue, calling it a shame. He tweeted, “Hooligans associated with ruling Congress vandalised Siddipet MLA @BRSHarish Garu’s official residence. Telangana Congress has opened ‘Mohabbat ke Baazaar me Nafrat Ka Dookan.’ Is this what your Mohabbat ka Dookan is all about, Mr. @RahulGandhi? ‘The self-proclaimed saviour of the constitution.’ Shame!”

In retaliation, BRS supporters cleaned Revanth Reddy’s flexi with phenol at Ambedkar Circle in Siddipet. The controversy intensified following Revanth Reddy’s call for Harish Rao’s resignation at a Farmers Loan Waiver meeting. Earlier, Harish Rao had challenged Revanth, saying he would resign if Congress waived off the loans.

