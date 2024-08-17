x
Harish Rao dares CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate

Published on August 17, 2024 by

Harish Rao dares CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate

harish rao

BRS senior leader Harish Rao dared CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate on Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. Saying, Telangana CM has been hoodwinking Telangana farmers on farm loan waiver, Harish Rao came down heavily on Revanth Reddy.

“Telangana CM has been misleading Telangana farmers on Rs 2 Lakh farm loan waiver. He himself had announced during Assembly campaign that all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off immediately after coming to power on Dec 9, on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi birthday. But that promise went for a toss,” said Harish Rao speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

“Later during Loksabha elections, as CM Revanth Reddy felt that people will not trust him, swore on Gods and announced of making farm loan waiver by spending about Rs 31,000 Cr. But allocated Rs 26,000 Cr in budget. And, finally did farm loan waiver with Rs 17,000 Cr. While during Assembly Elections, Congress promised of allocating Rs 41,000 Cr for farm loan waiver, finally it came to the level of Rs 17,000. Does this amount to fulfilling the promise?” questioned Harish Rao, alleging that CM Revanth Reddy has failed to implement the farm loan waiver promise.

Harish Rao further said, “While there are about 47 lakh farmers who are eligible for farm loan waiver, only 22 lakh farmers loans have been benefitted. That means just 46 percent of farmers, less than half of the total population, have got their farm loans waived,” challenging CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate.

“I’m inviting CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate on farm loan waiver. He can choose any place and date. He can come to my constituency or I will come to his constituency. Let’s debate in front of farmers, to ascertain whether farm loans have been waived,” thundered Harish Rao, hitting back at CM Revanth Reddy.

