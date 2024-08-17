Kalki 2898 AD makers’ new film Launched

Vyjayanthi Movies, one of the oldest production houses of Telugu cinema has delivered super hits like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, Jathi Ratnalu and Kalki 2898 AD in the recent years. The top production house has launched a new film and it will have Srikanth’s son Roshan in the lead role. The film is titled Champion and is directed by Pradeep Advaitham. He was the writer of the web series Save the Tigers. Champion is said to be a sports drama and it is planned on a decent budget. Concept Studios and Anandi Art Creations are co-producing the film along with Swapna Cinema. Nag Ashwin launched the film with a clap today and Champion will release next year.