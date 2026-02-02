x
Movie News

Mohan Babu’s Record Remuneration for The Paradise

Published on February 2, 2026 by swathy

Legendary actor Mohan Babu has a career spanning for five decades in Telugu cinema. He hasn’t done many films in the recent times and he is quite selective as an actor. He was seen in a guest role in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa for his son. The actor is now essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Nani’s upcoming film ‘The Paradise’. Convinced with the role and the narration, he signed the project.

Mohan Babu is taking home a record remuneration of Rs 5 crores for the film. The makers are also spending lavishly on his look and styling. A massive house set of Mohan Babu in the film is constructed and the major portions are shot. The Paradise is a mass entertainer packed with action and is directed by Srikanth Odela. Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling this big-budget attempt and the film releases post summer this year. The initial plan was to release The Paradise in March but the plans are pushed because of the delay in the shoot.

