Home > Movie News

Most awaited MSG Mega Victory Anthem release date locked

Published on December 26, 2025 by swathy

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh, the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema are sharing screen for the first time in the upcoming Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has made this unprecedented combination possible by bringing them together.

Telugu audiences have been waiting for them sharing the screen for a long time and the first glimpse of them burning the dance floor, the Mega Victory Anthem is releasing on 30th December, as New Year gift. Tomorrow, the makers are releasing a sensational promo from the song.

Makers have unveiled a sensational still from the song showcasing Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh dancing the same step bringing many dreams of cinema lovers true. The dream combo song is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The songs alredy released, Meesala Pilla and Sasirekha have already become huge chartbusters and Mega Victory Anthem is set to re-write records.

Producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela have shot it in a lavish set built exclusively for the song matching the tune and the gigantic star image of the actors. The family entertainer is releasing on 12th January 2026 for Sankrati on a grand scale.

