Home > Politics

Raja Singh Signals Possible Return to BJP

Published on December 26, 2025 by Sanyogita

Raja Singh Signals Possible Return to BJP

Raja Singh continues to project confidence that his return to the BJP is only a matter of time. He repeatedly claims that BJP runs in his blood and that sooner or later he will return to the party and BJP is his family. According to him, all it takes is a call from the central or state leadership.

However, the political reality appears far more complicated than his public optimism suggests.

Raja Singh exited the BJP during the state president election phase, after openly signalling that he would contest. His resignation at that moment reportedly frustrated the state leadership. Party leaders felt he had already exhausted his chances. His resignation was accepted within days, closing the door swiftly. Since then, he has remained politically isolated. He has not joined another party, largely because his political style does not fit anywhere. At the same time, no major party seems keen to accommodate him.

Now, Raja Singh appears to be banking on support from the central leadership. There is talk that he is seeking backing from Yogi Adityanath to facilitate his return. Yet, at the state level, the situation looks unfavourable. He does not share strong working relationships with key Telangana BJP leaders such as G. Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao, Etela Rajender, or Bandi Sanjay. Without their acceptance, his re entry becomes politically difficult.

The BJP has, in the past, taken a pragmatic route with Raja Singh. After suspending him once, the party revoked the suspension before the elections and awarded him a ticket. That precedent fuels speculation that a similar strategy could be repeated. Until then, Raja Singh appears to be in a waiting phase. His return to the BJP is not impossible, but it is far from guaranteed.

