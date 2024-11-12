x
Politics

MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media

Published on November 12, 2024 by swathy

MP Purandeswari Condemns 'Mental Violence' Against Women in Social Media
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media

BJP State President and MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said that posting and circulating posts on social media that mentally torment women public representatives should be considered ‘mental violence’.

Speaking at a media meeting at the BJP state office in Vijayawada, Purandeswari discussed the recent Commonwealth meetings held in Sydney, Australia.

She said the next Commonwealth meeting will be held in the Bahamas. At the Commonwealth meetings, they discussed issues like inequality faced by women and the abuse of women representatives, among other matters.

Purandeswari said they need to regularly interact with women representatives and conduct training sessions to instill confidence in them. She added that there was also discussion on technical cooperation between countries to control cybercrimes.

The MP stated that posts that mentally torture women should be considered ‘mental violence’. She criticized the YSR Congress party for promoting such abusive posts on social media in the past.

-Sanyogita

else

