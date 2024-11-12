Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been away from shoots since the past ten months and he is preparing for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. His fans are impressed with his physical transformation and his stylish looks are always on the internet. The actor is now being trained intensely for the action stunts that he would perform on the sets. Special training sessions are conducted in Ramoji Film City and Mahesh Babu is sweating out in these training sessions. Rajamouli is known to conduct a number of workshops and this training is a part of Rajamouli’s workshops.

The final look test of Mahesh Babu will be conducted soon before the shoot commences. For now, Rajamouli and his team are in plans to commence the shoot early next year. The team has finalized the actors and technicians. They will be announced early next year. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music. The film will be shot across various nations of the globe and will be in production for two years.