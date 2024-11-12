Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action

Ashok Galla made his debut last year with Hero. Though the film did not fare well, Ashok Galla’s acting abilities were appreciated. He is now ready with his second film titled Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. The film is a mass actioner tipped with devotional touch. Prasanth Varma penned the story and Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues. Devaki Nandana Vasudeva trailer is out and it is packed with intense action. Ashok looks good in the role and the film has several actors. Manasa Varanasi looks cute on screen as the love interest of Ashok Galla.

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is all about a conflict in the family that happens in a village. The production values are grand and the background score by Bheems is impressive. Several top technicians worked for the film. The trailer hints that Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is a proper commercial film. The film is produced by Lalithambika Productions and Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is aimed for November 22nd release. The film will clash with Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKsYG86wuRY’