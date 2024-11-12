Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

A proper multi-starrer is in the making in Telugu cinema. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are teaming up for Bhairavam and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan. Naandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala is the director of this interesting film and the makers are in plans to release the film during the Christmas holiday season. The shoot is wrapped up in quick schedules. After releasing the first look posters of Sai Sreenivas and Nara Rohit, the first look of Manoj is revealed.

He looks intense as Gajapathi Varma in the film and speculations say that Manchu Manoj essays a role with negative shades. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of this film and the official release date of Bhairavam will be announced soon. Manchu Manoj is also the lead antagonist in Teja Sajja’s Mirai directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni.