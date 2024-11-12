x
Home > Politics

MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy

Published on November 12, 2024 by nymisha

MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
DIG Koya Praveen has announced plans to arrest two key suspects in a major social media harassment case. The suspects, Sajjala Bhargav Reddy and Arjun Reddy, are currently evading arrest. The investigation has uncovered a coordinated social media operation targeting female politicians Sharmila, Sunitha, and Vijayamma with offensive posts.

The operation was run from the Tadepalli central office under the leadership of YSRCP social media head Sajjala Bhargav Reddy. According to DIG Praveen, approximately 200 people worked under Bhargav Reddy’s direction, managing 400 social media accounts. Of these accounts, 40 were found to be posting offensive content.

A key figure in the case, Varra Ravinder Reddy, received regular monthly payments of Rs 8,000 for posting content, with payments increasing to Rs 13,000 during election periods. The investigation revealed that posts were only made after receiving direct information from Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s personal assistant, Raghava Reddy.

Legal action has already begun, with authorities filing an atrocity case against Sajjala Bhargav Reddy and applying non-bailable sections against two other suspects. A Kadapa court has ordered a 14-day remand for Varra Ravinder Reddy.

DIG Praveen emphasized that the investigation will continue until all individuals involved in the harassment campaign are brought to justice, regardless of their position or influence.

-Sanyogita

Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy

MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala

