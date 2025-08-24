Nagarjuna gears up for more hectic work schedule

Seasoned Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna is having a phenomenal year, thanks to his gutsy decision to play substantial supporting roles. Keeping aside the commercial angle, his roles in Kuberaa and Coolie took him closer to audiences beyond Tollywood. He received plaudits from all quarters and emerged as the talk of the town after the release of both films.

Feeling energized with the heartwarming reception he has been getting for his roles in multi-starrers, Nagarjuna is now gearing up for his comeback to Telugu audiences with the upcoming reality show of Big Boss in its next season. The season 9 will kick off on September this year and Nag will be dedicating adequate part of his schedule for Big Boss episodes. Besides this, he will be kick starting the shooting formalities of his milestone film with newcomer Ra Karthik.

Nagarjuna will be simultaneously shooting for both Big Boss and his 100th film in the coming days which will be very hectic considering that he already had a busy workload with Kuberaa and Coolie earlier this year. However, he has no thoughts of taking any rest for now and go ahead with his profession to continue the success streak.

In his 100th film, Nagarjuna will be seen in a dynamic role which will redefine his stardom. The film will be a family drama with loads of action.