Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 70th birthday a couple of days ago. No doubt, this birthday also turned out to be a memorable one for the legendary actor and his fans like every year. Moreover, the release of teaser from his upcoming film Mana Shankar Prasad Garu and also concept poster of next project made this birthday more special for everyone.

Unfortunately, the only setback is that the trend of re-releases caused a huge embarrassment for Chiranjeevi on this occasion. Following the recent trend, Chiranjeevi’s social drama Stalin got released in theatres again on his birthday. It was expected that the film will garner decent footfalls due to Chiranjeevi’s huge popularity and also because of the fact that it is releasing on his birthday. However, Stalin faced outright rejection from all quarters. Even Mega fans for reasons unknown didn’t encourage the re-release and made it a huge disaster, leaving embarassment for Chiru on his birthday.

In overseas, Stalin re-release failed to recover even theatre costs as it couldn’t even collect $ 10K in three days. Even in Telugu states, the Murugadoss directional tasted a similar fate at the box office with negligible numbers. Recently, films like Athadu and Varsham managed to collect decent numbers with their re-release.However, Stalin turned out to be a colossal failure and once again sparked a debate on the ugly trend of releasing films for special occasions. Many are now suggesting that such failures should put an end to this unnecessary re-releases.

Stalin originally released in 2006 and ended as an average grosser at the box office. The film stars Trisha, Khushboo and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.