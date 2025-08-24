x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

Published on August 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
image
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation
image
Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate
image
Nagarjuna gears up for more hectic work schedule
image
Mahavatar Narsimha rebounds, closer to 300 Crores

A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

In a historic and emotional moment for the people of Kuppam, Krishna River waters have finally reached the drought-hit constituency, marking a major milestone in the region’s irrigation history. Flowing through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Phase-II project, the water entered Shanthipuram mandal on Saturday after crossing V. Kota in Palamaner. By August 29, it is expected to reach the Paramasamudram tank, the final destination in this phase.

This achievement comes as a direct result of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to the farmers of Kuppam and Palamaner. After returning to power, he assured the people that Krishna water would reach their fields within three months, a commitment that has now been fulfilled. The CM will perform Jalaharathi to the Krishna waters at Paramasamudram on August 30, during his scheduled visit to the region.

The Krishna water project was first taken up during the earlier TDP government between 2014 and 2019, with the Kuppam Branch Canal (KBC) progressing swiftly. However, the project saw major delays under the YSRCP regime, and pre-election attempts to stage water releases with tanker water ended in public embarrassment. It was only after the TDP returned to power that the work was fast-tracked under the Chief Minister’s direct supervision, with canal lining and lift works completed within the set deadline.

The Kuppam Branch Canal, drawing 2 TMC of water, is designed to irrigate over 6,300 acres and supply drinking water to more than 4 lakh people across eight mandals. Engineers worked around the clock to ensure water could reach even the most remote tanks and villages, providing not just irrigation relief but also a lifeline for drinking needs during dry months.

Farmers in the region, long plagued by water scarcity, are now witnessing tanks filling up and lands turning fertile again. The arrival of Krishna waters is more than just an infrastructure win; it is a symbol of renewed hope and resilience for Rayalaseema.

Next NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur Previous Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate
else

TRENDING

image
Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate
image
Nagarjuna gears up for more hectic work schedule
image
Mahavatar Narsimha rebounds, closer to 300 Crores

Latest

image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
image
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation
image
Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate
image
Nagarjuna gears up for more hectic work schedule
image
Mahavatar Narsimha rebounds, closer to 300 Crores

Most Read

image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
image
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation
image
CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions