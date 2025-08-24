A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

In a historic and emotional moment for the people of Kuppam, Krishna River waters have finally reached the drought-hit constituency, marking a major milestone in the region’s irrigation history. Flowing through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Phase-II project, the water entered Shanthipuram mandal on Saturday after crossing V. Kota in Palamaner. By August 29, it is expected to reach the Paramasamudram tank, the final destination in this phase.

This achievement comes as a direct result of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to the farmers of Kuppam and Palamaner. After returning to power, he assured the people that Krishna water would reach their fields within three months, a commitment that has now been fulfilled. The CM will perform Jalaharathi to the Krishna waters at Paramasamudram on August 30, during his scheduled visit to the region.

The Krishna water project was first taken up during the earlier TDP government between 2014 and 2019, with the Kuppam Branch Canal (KBC) progressing swiftly. However, the project saw major delays under the YSRCP regime, and pre-election attempts to stage water releases with tanker water ended in public embarrassment. It was only after the TDP returned to power that the work was fast-tracked under the Chief Minister’s direct supervision, with canal lining and lift works completed within the set deadline.

The Kuppam Branch Canal, drawing 2 TMC of water, is designed to irrigate over 6,300 acres and supply drinking water to more than 4 lakh people across eight mandals. Engineers worked around the clock to ensure water could reach even the most remote tanks and villages, providing not just irrigation relief but also a lifeline for drinking needs during dry months.

Farmers in the region, long plagued by water scarcity, are now witnessing tanks filling up and lands turning fertile again. The arrival of Krishna waters is more than just an infrastructure win; it is a symbol of renewed hope and resilience for Rayalaseema.