NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur

The controversy surrounding the alleged offensive remarks made by Anantapur Telugu Desam Party MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad on actor NTR refuses to die down even after a week since it erupted following the leak of an audio. Though the MLA immediately denied his involvement and disowned the voice in the audio clip, NTR fans demanded a public apology and threatened to show their collective rage.

On Sunday morning, the controversy took a fresh turn with NTR fans trying to round up MLA’s party office and residence in large numbers. Tense situation has been prevailing in Anantapur city as NTR fans decided to show their strength despite police defiance and surround MLA’s residence. A large blanket of police force has been spread all over the city to prevent any untoward incident from happening. Huge barricades are placed near MLA’s house and heavy personel are deployed at the outskirts of the highway to inspect vehicles entering the city.

While demanding suspension of the MLA for his unwarranted and heedless comments, NTR fans are protesting for a public apology from him. A couple of days ago, the fans association adddressed a press conference and issued an ultimatum to the MLA and also warned of serious consequences after 48 hours. As the MLA didn’t oblige the demand, they have now decided to display their strength by circling his residence and party office. Meanwhile, Chandrababu already called for a detailed inquiry into the unsavory incident and also pulled up the MLA personally for his loose tongue which brought infamy to the party’s image.

Either the hero or the party high command should intervene and put an end to this ugly saga before it snowballs into a bigger issue leading to law and order problem.