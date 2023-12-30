x
Home > Politics

Naidu expresses solidarity with striking Anganwadi workers

Published on December 30, 2023 by

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers, who are on the agitational path to press for their demands.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a three-day tour to Kuppam, on Saturday visited the dharna site where the Anganwadi workers are staging a demonstration. Later, talking to media persons he regretted that though the Anganwadis have been on strike for the past 20 days there is absolutely no response from the Government.

Recalling that their wages were revised two times during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attitude adopted by this Government towards them. Observing that when a section of persons is on an agitational path it is the duty of the Government to resolve the issue, Chandrababu said that if this Government does not concede their demands justice will be done to them immediately after the TDP is into power very soon.

Promising the agitating Anganwadis to include their problems in the TDP manifesto, the TDP supremo felt that if all of them across the State are united, this Government has no option but to concede their demands. Chandrababu told the Anganwadis that the show cause notices served on them are not effective.

”All of you are now fighting for your rights. If you are removed from service, I will reappoint you soon after I am back as the chief minister,” he told them.

Maintaining that fighting for genuine demands is the fundamental right of everyone, he said that leaders are not permanent, but the government is permanent.

”Governments may come and go but conceding the genuine demands of anyone is the basic responsibility of the government,” Chandrababu Naidu said. Stating that he was the chief minister of the State for 14 years, he said he never threatened any group or individual who were on any kind of agitation.

Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that subjecting them to various kinds of problems does not augur well for this Government and assured the agitating Anganwadis to resolve all their problems once the TDP is back in power in a few months.

Next How can Jagan build 3 capitals, asks Naidu Previous Lokesh demands justice to AgriGold victims
