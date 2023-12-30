x
How can Jagan build 3 capitals, asks Naidu

Published on December 30, 2023 by

How can Jagan build 3 capitals, asks Naidu

How Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not complete the remaining 20 percent of the Kuruba Bhavan of which 80 per cent was completed during the TDP regime, can build three capitals as is being claimed, asked former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that once the TDP forms the next government the jayanthi of the great Kanakadas will be organised as an official festival. ”During the TDP regime I have alienated 1.7 acres for Kuruba Bhavan and released Rs 50 lakh for building it,” Chandrababu said, adding that 80 per cent of the building was complete at that time itself.

But in the past four-and-half years, Jagan totally neglected it which caused severe damage to the building, he said. How Jagan who could not complete the remaining 20 percent of this building can promise three capitals, Chandrababu asked.

Chandrababu Naidu who is on a three-day visit to his home constituency, on the last day of his tour unveiled the statue of Kurubas family deity, Bhaktha Kanakadas near PES Medical College in Kuppam.

Later, addressing a meeting to mark the occasion Chandrababu said that he feels blessed to have unveiled the statue of such a great saint. Recalling the sacrifices made by the great Kanakadas on how he fought against the caste system, Chandrababu said that even Lord Venkatewara and Lord Srikrishna had granted darshan for Kanakadas.

Calling upon the Kurubas not to neglect their traditional culture, the TDP supremo said that they should strive for a better future by always remembering the traditions. ”I am happy that the Kuruba youth are now into IT and a training centre will be set up here once the TDP is back in power,” he added.

Pointing out how he has developed various parts of Kuppam Assembly segment, Chandrababu said he will encourage Kurubas both politically, socially and economically once the TDP forms the next government. A member from the community will be given a chance into the Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and as an MLC, he told the gathering. Stating that this Government has not allocated any funds for the Kuruba Corporation, he promised to promote them into higher education too.

Chandrababu also promised them allotment of vacant lands to Kurubas and sanction of loans on high subsidy. This apart, insurance facilities will be provided to sheep rearers and said that the lands of Kurubas that are illegally occupied by the YSRCP leaders will be recovered.

How can Jagan publish his photos on land passbooks, he asked and told the people to question the Government what right it has to do it. The 22 acres of one Bharati at Vayapareddypalli of Ramakuppam mandal are forcibly occupied following which she committed suicide, he said he will take the responsibility to do justice to her family. Observing that the TDP is a home for Backward Classes (BCs), Chandrababu Naidu promised to allocate necessary funds for their welfare. ”I will take personal responsibility to come to the rescue of all the BCs,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

Next Sankranthi 2024: Biggest Bet Loading Previous Naidu expresses solidarity with striking Anganwadi workers
