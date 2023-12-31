x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sankranthi 2024: Biggest Bet Loading

Published on December 31, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up

Sankranthi 2024: Biggest Bet Loading

Spread the love

For now, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle, Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga and Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man are announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Though some of the industry bigwigs have been holding talks, the makers of all the above films are strict on their stand. Guntur Kaaram is the most awaited film in the race and the theatricals are valued at Rs 150 crores. Saindhav theatrical rights are valued at Rs 30-35 crores including all the languages. Naa Saami Ranga theatrical rights would range between Rs 20-25 crores. Ravi Teja’s Eagle will head for own release and the theatrical range would be in and around Rs 25 crores considering the genre and multiple releases.

Hanu Man is also heading for a big release and the Telugu theatrical rights are valued at Rs 12-14 crores including USA. The film will have a huge release in Hindi and it is released on distribution basis. The total bet of Sankranthi 2024 is close to Rs 250 crores which is huge. For now, all the five films are heading for release and the promotional plans are chalked out.

Next Naa Saami Ranga: Nag’s Swag & Mass Beats Previous How can Jagan build 3 capitals, asks Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Latest

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up

Most Read

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR

Related Articles

Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits