Naa Saami Ranga: Nag’s Swag & Mass Beats

King Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film, Naa Saami Ranga, has been creating waves from its eye-catching posters to sneak peeks, and now, a spectacular mass song.

The title track, “Naa Saami Ranga,” was unveiled today, featuring Nagarjuna in his element, exuding style and swag. The visuals are grand, showcasing Nagarjuna and Allari Naresh in bold lungi-clad avatars, while Raj Tharun makes a dashing appearance in formal attire. The song is a visual treat, especially witnessing the energetic dance sequences of Allari Naresh and Raj Tharun alongside Nagarjuna.

The magic behind the catchy track comes from the Oscar-award-winning duo, MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose, who once again weave their musical prowess. The lyrics have a mass appeal, reflecting the ferocious nature of the protagonist, a tough and fun-loving individual with a violent side when provoked. Choreographed by Dinesh Master, the song features the lead cast and a spectacular ensemble of 300 dancers.

Naa Saami Ranga promises a perfect Sankranthi movie, blending a compelling love story, strong friendships, emotional depth, and thrilling mass and action sequences. Starring Ashika Ranganath as the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna, the film, produced by Srinivasa Chitturi, boasts high-budget grandeur. Presented by Pavan Kumar, with cinematography by Shivendra Dasaradhi, it’s set for a festive release on January 14th, making it a must-watch treat.