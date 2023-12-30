Lokesh demands justice to AgriGold victims

Spread the love

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday demanded Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to do justice to the victims of the AgriGold.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and released to the media, Lokesh said that ”Jagan, you might have forgotten the allegations that you levelled against the then TDP government and against me and the venom that you have spit against me while you were the leader of the Opposition. But we have not forgotten it.”

Stating that the AgriGold that took birth when the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister, indulged in scams at that time itself. After the TDP came to power in 2014, the 21,000 acres of AgriGold were attached, arrested the management representatives and did justice to the victims but still false allegations were levelled against the then government, he said.

”The victims met me during my Yuva Galam pada yatra as they have come onto the roads since they reposed faith in you as you, as the leader of the Opposition, have made several promises to them,” Lokesh said in the letter. What happened to the assurance given to the AgriGold victims that their money would be returned to them within a week of coming to power, he asked.

The victims suffered more now as the Rs 250 cr that was supposed to be distributed to them by the then TDP government was reduced by Rs 14 cr and distributed to them after 22 weeks of coming to power that washed off his hands, Mr Lokesh said. The TDP general secretary asked Jagan whether the Rs 10 lakh ex gratia was paid to any of the families of the 600 victims of the AgriGold who committed suicide or at least consoled any of their family members. ”Is this your humanity,” Lokesh asked Jagan.

Pointing out that the then TDP government had paid Rs 5 lakh each as ex gratia to 142 family members of the AgriGold victims who resorted to suicide during 2014-19, Lokesh said. ”But still you have published some cooked-up stories that I have encroached on the lands of AgriGold,” Lokesh mentioned in the letter.

Asking as to why not even a cent of the AgriGold land is attached though it is almost five years since he has come to power, Lokesh said that the victims are more worried that Jagan and his associates are eyeing on their lands. ”Now I demand that you do justice to the remaining over 10 lakh AgriGold depositors paying the Rs 3080 cr due to them before you step down,” Lokesh said in the letter.