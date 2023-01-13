Nani hints of a New and Stylish Look

Natural Star Nani picked up a de-glam role for Dasara and he has been in the look from the past few months with thick beard and long hair. The shoot of the film is wrapped up and this pan-Indian attempt would release in summer this year. Nani continued his long hair but he trimmed off his beard and posed in a new look. There are reports that his next film is a classy romantic entertainer and his look is designed currently. Nani posted a glimpse from the new look on the Instagram page. The click is trending across social media.

Nani’s 30th film is announced recently and it would be directed by a debutant Shouryuv. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady and a major portion of the shoot happens in London. Vyra Entertainments are the producers. The shoot commences this month. Nani has signed two new projects and they will be announced later this year. Apart from these, he will commence the shoot of HIT 3 this year.