Buzz: Nithiin back to romance Rashmika

Young actors Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in Bheeshma, an impressive commercial entertainer directed by Venky Kudumula. The trio is all set to team up for the second time again after Bheeshma. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Rashmika loved the narration and she recently gave her nod for the film. An official announcement about the film will be made soon and the shoot commences later this year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film.

Nithiin has signed a film in the direction of Vakkantham Vamsi and the shoot commenced recently. He will join the sets of Venky Kudumula’s film after he is done with Vakkantham Vamsi’s film. Venky Kudumula too has been idle for the past two years. He narrated a script to Megastar Chiranjeevi but the project is kept on hold due to various reasons. He then penned a script for Nithiin and impressed the young actor. More details are expected to be announced soon.