Nara Lokesh Targets 8.5 Lakh Jobs in 11 Months

Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh announced that the current coalition government has secured investments worth ₹9.5 lakh crore in just 11 months,an achievement the previous YSRCP government failed to deliver in five years. These investments are expected to generate 8.5 lakh jobs across the state.

So far, 78 large-scale industries (worth ₹9.5 lakh crore) and 19,580 small and medium enterprises (worth ₹13,895 crore) have committed to setting up operations in Andhra Pradesh. These projects are projected to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Lokesh directed officials to set up dedicated project monitoring units under the Industries Department to oversee progress until industries become operational. He also stressed the need for infrastructure development, especially in renewable energy projects.

With the state’s long coastline, Lokesh highlighted the untapped potential in beach tourism, urging officials to fast-track approvals for luxury hotels like Oberoi Varan Sands in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, he emphasized skill development programs to prepare the workforce for upcoming industries.

The minister praised Andhra Pradesh’s business-friendly policies, ensuring quick approvals through a single-window system. He also suggested linking small industries with the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to maximize job creation.

Plans are underway to build a world-class international stadium in Amaravati with BCCI’s support, which will further boost employment. The government is also in talks with major corporations like NTPC, BPCL, Reliance, and Tata Power to expand industrial growth.

With rapid industrialization, tourism expansion, and skill development initiatives, Andhra Pradesh is on track to become a major economic hub, offering lakhs of jobs.