NBK’s Akhanda 2 Audio Review: A Massy Devotional Trance

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu films always have huge craze. They have been delivering cult mass moments for Indian Cinema action lovers to go crazy in theatres with excitement and view them on repeat. With Akhanda 2, they have back with another stupendous divine mass action spectacle.

The movie teaser, trailer have created huge excitement with NBK’s Aghora character parallels to Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman in visuals, making it most awaited film in Indian Cinema. While visual brilliance is on another level, the anticipation for Thaman’s audio is equally huge. The audio jukebox has been released yesterday and it is phenomenal.

Boyapati Srinu and Thaman have come together to deliver yet another classical cult divine mass album. Each track is different from previous one but they all are dedicated to the glory of Lord Shiva. The lyricists have given their best and Boyapati Srinu extracted perfect lyrics that balance mass image of NBK and character of Akhanda in the film elevating audiences devotion.

Singers like Sarvepalli Sisters, SP Charan, V.M. Mahalingam, Gotte Kanakavva, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher give peak goosebumps with their rendition. Mainly, lyrics by Naga Gurunaath Sharma’s lyrics for Akhanda Haindavam track are a necessity for society, as they speak about greatness of Sanatana Dharma.

Boyapati Srinu gives a pleasant surprise with his penchant to stick to the story and devotional aspect while also delivering massy goosebumps. This audio is a divine trance and it grows excitement to experience Akhanda 2 in theatres. The movie produced by 14 Reels Plus on a grand scale is releasing on 5th December.