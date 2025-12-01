x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?

Published on December 1, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video: Harshaali Malhotra Exclusive Interview
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Audio Review: A Massy Devotional Trance
image
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?
image
What’s Next from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Episode: Fun Games, Tough Questions and Divya’s Exit

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?

Top actress Samantha made it to the headlines in the recent times only because of her relationship with director and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo hasn’t responded to the rumors but they have been spotted together frequently. The latest breaking news is that Samantha is all set to get married to Raj Nidimoru today and the wedding has been scheduled to take place in Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding will have limited attendance as per the speculation. Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De who is known for her cryptic posts has posted a story on her Instagram page.

“Desperate people do desperate things” posted Shhyamali De and this post added strength to the rumors. Earlier, she wrote saying “Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease”.

All the top national media web portals and media channels have carried the news that Samantha and Raj are getting married. The actress got divorced with actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and she has been single. Samantha worked in Raj and DK’s The Family Man: Season 2 after which they slipped into a relationship. The duo is yet to respond about their wedding. Samantha has recently commenced the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram directed by Nandini Reddy. Both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are co-producing this Telugu film.

Next NBK’s Akhanda 2 Audio Review: A Massy Devotional Trance Previous What’s Next from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
else

TRENDING

image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Audio Review: A Massy Devotional Trance
image
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?
image
What’s Next from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Latest

image
Video: Harshaali Malhotra Exclusive Interview
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Audio Review: A Massy Devotional Trance
image
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?
image
What’s Next from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Episode: Fun Games, Tough Questions and Divya’s Exit

Most Read

image
Sarpanch post is no more a ‘bed of roses’
image
YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore
image
G Sai Prasad to be the next Chief Secretary of AP

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025