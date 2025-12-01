Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married?

Top actress Samantha made it to the headlines in the recent times only because of her relationship with director and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo hasn’t responded to the rumors but they have been spotted together frequently. The latest breaking news is that Samantha is all set to get married to Raj Nidimoru today and the wedding has been scheduled to take place in Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding will have limited attendance as per the speculation. Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De who is known for her cryptic posts has posted a story on her Instagram page.

“Desperate people do desperate things” posted Shhyamali De and this post added strength to the rumors. Earlier, she wrote saying “Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease”.

All the top national media web portals and media channels have carried the news that Samantha and Raj are getting married. The actress got divorced with actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and she has been single. Samantha worked in Raj and DK’s The Family Man: Season 2 after which they slipped into a relationship. The duo is yet to respond about their wedding. Samantha has recently commenced the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram directed by Nandini Reddy. Both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are co-producing this Telugu film.