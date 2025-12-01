What’s Next from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Anil Ravipudi’s first outing is Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. The first single ‘Meesaala Pilla’ is a stupendous hit and the film is trending on the music charts from the past few weeks. The team is now gearing up to release the second single from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The second single ‘Sasirekha’ is a breezy romantic song shot on Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The song was shot across the beautiful locales of Kerala.

Sasirekha is expected to be out in the mid of December and the team will make an official announcement this week. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are expected to steal the show in traditional attire in this song and Bhanu Master choreographed the number. Bheems’ melody will impress the audience feels the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The shoot of the film has reached the final stages. A song on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh is currently shot in a set in Hyderabad. The entire shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be completed by the mid of December.

Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments are the producers of this family entertainer.