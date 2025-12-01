x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Episode: Fun Games, Tough Questions and Divya's Exit

Published on December 1, 2025

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 delivered a mix of entertainment, emotional moments and hard-hitting reality checks. Host Nagarjuna kept the mood light initially but quickly steered the house into deeper introspection before announcing one more crucial elimination.

Fun Task Begins the Episode

Nagarjuna opened the show with a lively game. The house was split into two teams while Tanuja acted as Sanchalak. Contestants had to identify movie titles from extremely fast-forwarded clips, and the task triggered several humorous moments.

Tanuja sang a song to entertain, while Sanjana revealed a prank she had recently played on Tanuja by using Tanuja’s body wash to wash clothes. Divya added more fun with an anecdote about how she once manipulated her mother for money. In the end, Bharani’s team defeated Sanjana’s team in this light-hearted segment.

“Who Does Not Deserve to Be in the House?”

The tone shifted as Nagarjuna initiated a serious exercise. Each contestant was asked to remove from the Bigg Boss family tree the photo of the housemate they felt was not deserving to stay.

• Bharani removed Sanjana, stating she disrupts the house’s harmony.
• Sanjana removed Ritu, claiming Ritu has targeted her deliberately for three weeks.
• Ritu removed Divya, and Divya removed Ritu, both citing lack of rapport.
• Suman, Kalyan and Pavan all removed Sanjana, pointing at her behavioural impact on the house.
• The most surprising move came from Immanuel, who also removed Sanjana’s photo despite their friendship.
• Tanuja removed Sanjana as well, saying she lacks consistency in her stand.

After this, Immanuel performed a light yet emotional parody song in a female voice to reflect what he believed were Sanjana’s feelings at that moment, drawing mixed reactions from housemates.

The Drawing Task

The next game required contestants to guess movie titles based only on drawings made by their team members. Nagarjuna added a twist by humorously replacing the lead actor on each movie poster with a housemate whose image fit the title. The task brought laughter to the tense house and gave contestants a brief breather before elimination.

Divya Eliminated

With the nomination results narrowed down to Suman and Divya, Nagarjuna finally announced that Divya was eliminated. She shared an emotional farewell, feeding sweets she had prepared to all housemates. Bharani broke down while seeing her off, marking one of the most emotional exits of the season.

Divya told Nagarjuna she was mentally prepared to leave, especially as she had been low during the previous week. Her journey video was one of the most warmly edited segments of the season. She also shared final game assessments of each contestant, becoming emotional once again while speaking about Bharani.

The episode combined humour, intense judgments and heartfelt goodbyes. With Divya’s departure, the last wild-card contestant has exited the season, setting the stage for an even tighter race as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads into its final phase.

