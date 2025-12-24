New Ticketing Policy in AP Theatres

There is a big debate going on about the ticket prices in the Telugu states. The producers of big-budget films are applying for ticket hikes and the government of AP is granting permission without major hurdles. Things are entirely different in Telangana because of some unexpected incidents. Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has announced that the government has plans to introduce a single ticketing policy in the state very soon.

The Government Order (GO) will be issued very soon told Kandula Durgesh. A review meeting has been held today in the AP Secretariat after which the announcement was made. Durgesh said that the government is not ready to mount a burden on the audience through extra ticket pricing. The government has been collecting the feedback from the producers, distributors and exhibitors from the past few months. Durgesh hinted at allowing ticket hikes for big-budget films. The Committee will submit the detailed report to the AP government very soon after which the final decision will be taken.