FUNKY’s First Single Dheere Dheere: Beautiful Melody from Bheems

The makers of FUNKY have unveiled the film’s first single, “Dheere Dheere,” today. The soulful melody is sung beautifully by Sanjith Hegde and Rohini Soratt. Director KV Anudeep has penned the lyrics, while the music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Soft, pleasant, and instantly appealing, the song effortlessly connects with listeners. Featuring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar as the lead pair, the track highlights their vibrant and youthful chemistry, adding freshness to the visuals.

With Bheems Ceciroleo’s trademark musical touch, the song has all the ingredients of a chart-topping hit. This beautiful melody instantly gets a place on everyone’s playlist. Bheema composition and Anudeep KV words are endearing to hear.

FUNKY boasts a dynamic team celebrated for creating laughter-filled entertainers. Director KV Anudeep, known for his unique brand of comedy, returns with a promise of amplified fun and madness. After the massive success of Jathi Ratnalu, he once again aims to entertain audiences with his signature humour.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, FUNKY promises rich production quality and a grand cinematic experience. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, making it an ideal Valentine’s weekend entertainer.