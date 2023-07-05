Niharika officially files for Divorce

From the past few months, there are strong speculations that Mega daughter Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya decided to part ways. The duo remained tight-lipped after removing all the pictures of their wedding from their official social media pages. Niharika Konidela is back to films and she took up acting along with producing films. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya filed their divorce papers in a family court in Kukatpally recently through mutual consent. Niharika Konidela filed the petition and this is now going viral across social media.

Chaitanya and Niharika got married in December 2020 in a destination wedding in Udaipur in the presence of family members. Differences cropped up and the young couple decided to part ways. Chaitanya works for a top MNC based in Hyderabad. Niharika’s brother Varun Tej got engaged to actress Lavanya Tripathi recently and the wedding is expected to take place this year. Niharika decided to get herself busy as an actress apart from producing web-based content.