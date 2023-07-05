Samantha to stop signing Films

Top actress Samantha has been suffering from Myositis and is in recovery mode. After a small break, she is back to work and is busy completing her current commitments. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, Samantha is rushed with offers from Hindi and she is also approached for web-based projects. Samantha is currently shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi which is in the final stages of shoot. She will also complete shooting for Varun Dhawan’s Citadel very soon.

Samantha is currently in plans to take a long break from work. She almost recovered from Myositis and the top beauty is in plans to take a rest through this much-needed break. The actress will take some additional treatment. Samantha also returned all the advances she took for her future projects and she informed her filmmakers about the same. She will not be signing any Telugu or Hindi films for now. Samantha will promote her upcoming releases Kushi and Citadel at the needed time.