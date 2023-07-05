Satya Dev Garuda Chapter-1 First Look: Fierce

Satya Dev is not sticking himself to doing one particular kind of movies. He has been attempting different subjects. On his birthday, his new movie titled Garuda Chapter-1 is announced through its first look poster.

Satya Dev amazes us in a rustic avatar. Clad in lungi, he is seen with a girl on his back and he sets ablaze the forest as he holds a lighted wisp in his hand. In another hand, there is an axe, indicating he fears nobody and is set for a fight. There is a puppy behind the protagonist. This intense and fierce first look poster grabs our attention.

Kranthi Bala is debuting as a director with the movie produced by Abhishek Nama under Shri Abhishek Pictures banner. Devansh Nama presents this movie to be mounted on a large scale.

The cinematography of the movie is by S Soundar Rajan, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar will provide music.