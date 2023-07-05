Varun Tej’s #VT13 Release Date Locked

Varun Tej’s next is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama that is inspired by India’s Air Force. Being called for now #VT13, it marks Varun’s Hindi debut. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures, the film is directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

The movie is done with its action schedule in Hyderabad. The movie will have its theatrical release in December, as announced by the makers. The picture shared by the makers shows Varun Tej in a macho avatar. He indeed looks apt as the IAF officer sporting the Indian Army haircut.

Gear up for the title reveal. The makers have already finalized a powerful title and it will be announced soon. Based on true events, the film is billed as a patriotic actioner. Manushi Chhillar is making her Tollywood debut with the flick.