Chandrababu promises Alluri memorial in Amaravati after coming back to power

Immediately after forming the next government, an Alluri Seetharama Raju memorial will be established in Amaravathi and the Bhogapuram airport will be named after the legendary leader Alluri, said former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Seetharama Raju at the A Convention in Vijayawada, the former chief minister said that this legendary leader died 100 years ago at the age of 27 and the people are still remembering him reflects how great he is.

Recalling that the Prime Minister himself inaugurated last year the 125th birth anniversary programme of Alluri, he said that on Tuesday the programme concluded with the address of the President of India.

Alluri Seetharama Raju had taken the initiative to stand by the people after closely following the crude laws being implemented in the forest areas in the Madras Presidency and the outrageous activities in the tribal belts, Chandrababu Naidu recalled. Alluri firmly resisted the atrocities of the British empire, he added.

While the Great Gandhiji fought for Independence with the policy of non-violence, the legendary Alluri Seetharama Raju, Bhagat Singh and Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose took to armed rivalry, Naidu said. The significance of the country is that when India is celebrating 75th Independence, an Indian has become the Prime Minister of Britain, the former chief minister fondly pointed out and expressed the hope that India will be the strongest society in the globe by 2047.

The country is progressing well economically with the reforms introduced by the then prime minister, the late PV Narasimha Rao, Chandrababu said and stated that the TDP regime has picked up the technology and achieved the advancements. “Indian has the largest numbert of youth and this will transform the nation in the strongest country in the world,” he stated.

Calling upon the people to take inspiration from the legendary leader the great Alluri Seetharama Raju, Chandarbabu Naidu felt that leaders who are useful for society should be created.

“When Balayogi was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I have written to the Centre that the statues of Alluri and the late NT Rama Rao be installed in the Parliament building,” he recalled.

Asking as to why the State is not organising the birth centenary programmes of Alluri and why traditions are nor being followed, Naidu said that the coming TDP government will not only set up Alluri memorial but also name the Bhogapuram airport after the great leader.