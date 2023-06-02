Nikhil surprises with his Lineup

Young actor Nikhil delivered a super hit with Karthikeya 2 and the film was a pan-Indian success. The trailer of his upcoming film Spy kept the bars of expectations high and the makers are left in table profits even before the film’s release. Marking his birthday, a series of new films of Nikhil are announced and his lineup is surprising the circles of Tollywood. He lined up a series of big-budget films and interesting concepts. The young actor will soon with Sudheer Varma in an action thriller produced by BVSN Prasad. He also announced ‘The India House’ and the shoot commences very soon. Ram Vamsi Krishna will make his directorial debut with this film.

V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers. Nikhil also announced a new film titled Swayambhu and the shoot commences next year. The film is expected to be a periodic drama and is planned on a huge budget. The film too is a pan-Indian attempt and it will be directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, a debutant. Tagore Madhu is the producer and the first look poster brought enough curiosity. Apart from these, Nikhil is in talks for the third installment of Karthikeya which will be announced at a later date. Nikhil’s lineup is very interesting and hope the actor scores back-to-back hits.