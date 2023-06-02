It’s a Wrap For Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The new crime action thriller Jailer starring Rajinikanth and Tamannah Bhatia completed shoot and the makers announced the news. Jailer will release on August 10th, a directional venture of Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was predominantly shot inside a prison and in specially erected sets.

Kalanidhi Maran bankrolled Jailer under Sun Pictures banner. They announced the wrap of the film officially through their social media account on Thursday by posting some of the pictures from BTS. The team looks like celebrating the occasion. Rajinikanth was daper. Jailer will also have star heroes like Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Arvind Swamy, Kunchako Boban and Jackie Shroff playing prominent roles. Jailer will head for a clash with several films of Telugu and Hindi during the Independence Day weekend.