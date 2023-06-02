Buzz: Balakrishna gives his nod for Allu Aravind

Nandamuri Balakrishna made his debut into the digital space with Unstoppable and the show was aired on Aha. After the first season ended up as a super hit, he hiked his fee and completed the second season. Allu Aravind wanted Balakrishna to do a film for Geetha Arts and the veteran actor gave his nod. Allu Aravind also has a commitment from Boyapati Srinu and he paid a good advance years ago. The veteran producer is now in plans to set up the combo of Balakrishna and Boyapati.

Boyapati also has a commitment for 14 Reels Plus and they are on board to bankroll Balakrishna and Boyapati’s film. We have to wait to see if there would be multiple production houses coming on board to produce the superhit combo of Balayya and Boyapati. For now, the discussions are going on. Balakrishna is also committed to Sudhakar Cherukuri and S Naga Vamsi for a film each. Prashanth Varma is in talks for a film with Balakrishna and the film will roll soon.