Nithiin takes up Ishq 2

Nithiin is currently in a struggling phase. His last films Robinhood and Thammudu were made on massive budgets and the failures of these films have done enough damage for Nithiin’s career. The actor is on a break and is lining up several projects. There are a lot of speculations about his upcoming movies being shelved and Nithiin is calm and is focused on his comeback.

Nithiin is all set to announce Ishq 2, a romantic entertainer to be directed by Vikram Kumar. The film is in the final stages of discussion and it will be announced very soon. Anup Rubens will score the music and background score for Ishq 2 and an official announcement will be made by the makers. Nithiin was in talks for Yellamma to be directed by Balagam Venu but the project changed hands. Nithiin is also in talks for a film to be produced by 70mm Entertainments. Nithiin will commence both these films next year.