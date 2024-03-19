x
Home > Movie News > Nithiin's Thammudu Updates

Nithiin’s Thammudu Updates

After tasting several debacles, Nithiin is working with two successful directors Sriram Venu and Venky Kudumula. Nithiin and Sriram Venu is titled Thammudu and is an action thriller laced with sister sentiment. The new schedule of the film started in Maredumilli forests and it will continue for the next two weeks. Several massive action episodes including the interval fight sequence is shot in this schedule. Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda is the leading lady and Varsha Bollamma will be seen in an important role.

Thammudu is produced by Dil Raju and Kantara fame Ajineesh Loknath scores the music and background score. The film will head for a theatrical release during the second half of this year. Nithiin will resume the shoot of Venky Kudumula’s film next month and the film too will release this year. He lined up two new films in the direction of Manam fame Vikram Kumar and 90s fame Aditya Haasan.

